Jodie receives top Scouting award

Jodie Bennett, aged 23, from Bexhill was the proud recipient of a Queen’s Scouts Award.

Jodie received the prestigious award last Sunday (April 22) at Windsor Castle.

She was among 300 Queen’s Scouts who were honoured by international adventurer and Chief Scout, Bear Grylls for gaining the award.

Bear was joined by Princess Beatrice of York.

The Queen’s Scout Award is the highest honour in Scouting and is awarded for outstanding personal achievement.

This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in an unfamiliar environment and learning a new skill or developing an existing talent.

Jodie said: “I have a number of roles in Scouting including the Beaver and the Scout section. I am also the County Youth Commissioner which I am immensely proud of.

“Being the Youth Commissioner enables me to make sure that young people have a voice at the highest level in the County.

“Earning the Queen Scout Award was tough but gave me the opportunity to test myself as well as learn about different cultures and countries.

“During the journey to gain my award I travelled with a number of others to Kenya to work with local scouts and communities before climbing in extreme temperatures.

“Being a Scout has given me confidence in dealing with difficult situations as well as exposing me to management roles and opportunities to travel. I wouldn’t swap it for anything”.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said:

“During their time Scouting all these young people have worked incredibly hard to learn new skills and achieve their Queen’s Scout Awards.

“I am so full of admiration for their spirit, grit and determination.

“They have served their community, lead others and undertaken expeditions in the UK and around the world.

“As Queen’s Scouts they are leading lights and an inspiration to over half a million Scouts in the UK and I am so pleased that Scouting honoured them today. I am just so proud of all they have achieved.”

The annual Windsor Castle event has been held regularly since 1934 on the Sunday nearest to St. George’s Day (23rd April).

St. George is the Patron Saint of Scouting. Since the Queen’s Scout Award was instigated, over 100,000 of these awards have been presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities.

They have learnt new skills and taken part in many of the 200 different activities on offer by Scouting across the UK.

Scouting is the largest co-educational youth Movement in the UK.

Adventure is at the core of Scouting. The Scout Association passionately believes in helping their members fulfil their full physical, intellectual social and spiritual potentials by working in teams, learning by doing and thinking for themselves.

Scouting provides opportunities for members to do this, and to continue to take risks in a safe environment, and have their first taste of responsibility.

Over 200 activities are offered by Scouting around the UK, made possible by the efforts of 100,000 voluntary adult leaders. This has helped make Scouting the largest co-educational youth Movement in the country.

Adults working in Scouting contribute in excess of 364 million hours of voluntary work each year to their local communities.

Worldwide Scouting has 50 million male and female members in nearly every country in the world.

