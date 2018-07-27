Jamie arrives at Prom in style on Happy Harold

St Leonards Academy student Jamie Crouch travelled to his Prom Night in style on board historic Hastings Trolleybus Happy Harold.

The trolleybus celebrated its 90th birthday earlier this year.

Jamie said: “The bus picked up passengers at the Cutter pub opposite the boating lake For a 5pm departure.

We drove along the seafront to Bopeep Gardens before heading up towards Bannatynes, at Battle Road, where the Prom was held. Along the way we dropped a few people off who just came along for the ride. At the Prom they had prizes for the best dressed, best hair style and best vehicle. I won the prize for the Best transport and the oldest Transport.

Picture by Sid Saunders.