It’s nearly time to get yellow for St Michael’s

It’s nearly time to become a St Michael’s hospice superstar and show your support for its annual ‘Yellow’ awareness week.

The event runs from Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11 and St Michael’s hospice fundraiser James says there are many ways to get involved, adding: “What will you do? Hold a cake sale, mufti-day, create yellow mocktails and cocktails, fancy dress, host a yellow themed quiz, karaoke, raffle or create yellow crafts? The choice is yours, all we ask is that you help raise awareness and fundraise in aid of the Hospice.”

Annually the cost of running the hospice is £5,000,000. It supports around 1,300 patients, their families, friends and bereaved people throughout Hastings and Rother each year. For more information call James on 01424 456381.