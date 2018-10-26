Is this the spookiest house in St Leonards?

A St Leonards family have transformed their home into a Halloween haunt to raise money to help the homeless.

Rosemary Hawkins has embraced the spooky season and decorated her home and garden in a bid to raise funds for Warming up the Homeless.

This is the second Halloween that the property, in Springfield Road, has become an attraction in aid of the good cause, which aims to help rough sleepers in the town.

Last year, Rosemary saw more than 1,000 visitors to her house on October 31, and managed to raise £434 for Warming up the Homeless.

This year, she is hoping to go one better and raise even more money for the group.

Rosemary would like to thank the Hastings branch of Howdens Joinery, for donating a giant tin of sweets to give out.

The display is already in place, and visitors are welcome. There are collection buckets in place for those who wish to donate to Warming up the Homeless.

Elijah and Kelton Hawkins