Is this the coolest squirrel in Hastings?

This laid back grey squirrel was snapped by Observer freelance photorapher Sid Saunders during one of his strolls through beautiful Alexandra Park.

Sid has a real knack for capturing some of the stunning urban wildlife but this cheeky squirrel leaning on his stump is something special.

“What a poser!” commented Phyllis Mendenhall, when Sid shared the picture on his Facebook page.

Another Facebook user said: “He is so cute I want to make him a hat.”

See also: Black cats are being denied loving new homes because of superstition