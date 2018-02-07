Invite to the launch of newsletter for disabled

Hastings Access to Venues and Events (HAVE) are launching a free newsletter at Mungo’s Café, Marine Parade, St Leonard’s this Saturday (February 10), at 2.30pm.

In HAVE’s ambition to promote further access and inclusion for the disabled people of Hastings and St Leonards, the newsletter will focus on festivals, events and the lively music and arts scenes. HAVE editor Penny Pepper said: “The debut newsletter gives a history of how HAVE formed four years ago, as an informal collective and a Facebook page. There’s a feature on last year’s events, what HAVE got up to, another on Hastings United FC and its access – along with terrifying toilet tales – and info of where to find them! We also encourage submissions from readers. We cordially invite you to join us and meet the founders!”