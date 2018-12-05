Investigation underway after 'serious' Hastings home fire

An investigation is underway after a 'serious' house fire in Hastings this evening, the fire service has confirmed (Wednesday, December 5).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said reports were first received just before 3.45pm, saying there was a fire on a patio at St Helen’s Wood Road.

ESFRS, who previously reported that six engines were at the scene, hasn't confirmed if any injuries were sustained, but has now confirmed that Sussex Police is in attendance.

A spokesman said: "Six engines are still in attendance at the fire in a domestic property on St Helen's Wood Road, Hastings. It is expected to be downscaled to four engines shortly.

"A fire investigation is currently underway. Sussex Police are also in attendance.

"Crews from Hastings, Battle, Broad Oak, Pevensey, Herstmonceux and Bexhill are currently in attendance with relief crews taking over from Hailsham and Heathfield."

The spokesman added that crews are using four breathing apparatus, two jet hoses and 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the fire.