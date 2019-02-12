Insulation contractor investigating Hastings van fire

Two people were taken to hospital after a van fire in Hastings, the fire service has confirmed.

Fire crews were called to All Saints Street, in Hastings, at 11.43am today (Tuesday, February 12) where they extinguished a van fire wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel jet.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the stop message came in at 12.17pm and they left the scene at 2.15pm, when the incident was left with the police.

A spokesman for the fire service said paramedics were on the scene and two people were taken to hospital.

One of the first on the scene Graeme Gibbon-Brooks said he was alerted to the fire when he heard a loud bang.

He said the fire was ‘pretty significant’ and there were two casualties.

He praised the actions of two young men who helped evacuate the area before the fire service arrived minutes later.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and two men were treated for burns before being taken to Conquest Hospital for further treatment.”

The van was owned by insulation contractor Aran Services.

A spokesman for the company said: “At this time we are still investigating the incident so are unable to provide any further comment.”

