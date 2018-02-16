Innovative club for over 60s comes to Hastings

Older people in Hastings and St Leonards are being invited to put on their glad rags to enjoy a flamboyant cabaret-inspired experience this spring.

Posh Club, a social event for people aged 60 and over, will hold a trial run of 10 weeks at St John the Evangelist Church Hall in Brittany Road.

Its organisers – a promoters group named Duckie – say each three-hour event is styled as a tongue-in-cheek ‘posh’ 1940’s afternoon tea, taking place in an elegantly transformed church

hall with three live performances from music and cabaret acts and an in-house pianist.

The event will have an initial run of 10 weekly events from Friday, March 23. There are 70 tickets available for each event at £5 per head.

To ensure the event is a success, organisers are asking local groups to put them in touch with local residents.

A spokesman for Duckie said: “We have 70 tickets for 10 events, so a total of 700 spaces across the run.

“We are determined that these spaces go to the people who would benefit from the experience the most and are therefore seeking help from local organisations, individuals and businesses to spread the word and get people along to a couple of The Posh Clubs who might not usually book tickets to something like this.

“We will also soon be recruiting our team of Posh volunteers – if you’re interested, more details will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The event has proven to be popular elsewhere in the country with weekly events being held in Crawley and Hackney among other places.

Posh Club operates as part of the Anti-Loneliness Project – an international campaign which aims to improve social activities for older people.

Funded in part by Arts Council England, each event features a different lineup of cabaret-inspired performances. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the event, where food and drink will also be provided.

A spokesman for Duckie said: “We encourage all guests to get dressed up in their very best posh glad rags, and in return they will be pampered beyond belief by our 20 volunteer black tie waiters and waitresses as they’re served tea, coffee, a glass of bubbles and an endless supply of cakes and sarnies with vintage crockery.”