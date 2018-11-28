‘Increasing concern’ for missing Hastings man Leonel Ferreira

Police have renewed their appeal for missing Leonel Ferreira from Hastings.

The 21-year-old has not been seen since November 6 and there is increasing concern for his welfare.

Leonel was last seen by his family in Hastings around 5pm that day but did speak to them on the phone the following day, Wednesday, November 7, according to police.

It is thought that he might have been in Eastbourne at that time but since then there has been no contact by phone or social media.

He is black, 5ft 5in, of stocky build, with short black Afro style hair.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1032 of 10/11.

