Inaugural Fun Run kicks off in Alexandra Park

The inaugural Hastings Fun Run kicked off at Alexandra Park last Sunday, attracting a large crowd and raising a wad of cash for charity.

The event, organised by Scott Pells and Harvey Baker, in association with armed forces charity SSAFA (formerly known as Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association) was held on Sunday, March, 4.

Scott says, they asked Hastings Kick Boxing Academy (HKA) to help support the first Fun Run for the Forces and they had a good turnout. “We had 52 runners on the day completing three laps from the bandstand to the memorial, age ranging from 4-78yrs - including Neisha potter age 14 who completed it in her wheel chair.”

The total length of the run was 6.3k but Scott says it was no walk in the park. “HKA added a extra ‘kickboxing’ element of workout within the run. They came along in style and provided the reception, warm up arena and workout stations along the route.”

Workout stations on each lap included shuttle runs up and down steps; 20 jumping squats; 20 burpees with 20 pairs of Jab crosses, and 20 squatting front kicks.

Fasted boy was Oliver Lockwood and fasted girl was Lucy Martlew.

Scott added: “We have raised just over £1000 so far but are waiting for more sponsorship money to come in.

“This was our first Fun Run event and we would like to do more but it would only be possible if we had another key sponsor that could help supply Fun Run Medals.”

SSAFA works to ensure that the needs of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families are met in an appropriate and timely way. It exists to relieve need, suffering and distress amongst the Armed Forces, veterans and their families in order to support their independence and dignity.

For more information visit www.ssafa.org.uk www and hastingskickboxing.co.uk

