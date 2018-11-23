If you have ever wanted to trying singing opera here is your chance to try it for free

For those interested in singing and wanting to try out opera, Opera South East are running a no-obligation and free workshop and taster session in Hastings on Saturday November 24.

It takes place at the Salvation Army Hall, 26 St Andrew’s Square, TN34 1SR.

Greg Solomon, from Opera South East, said: “It is open to people of all ages. Please come and give us a try.”

“The workshop runs from 2-5pm. You might decide you want to join the chorus for our next opera production - La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi for which ﻿﻿performances take place on Friday 12 April and Sat 13 April 2019.

For further information or to book your place please either call Gillian on 01424 425028, email chorus.mistress@operasoutheast.org.uk or fill out the form on www.operasoutheast.org.uk/workshop.html.

