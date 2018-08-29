Iconic greenhouse welcomes visitors as part of National Heritage open day

As part of the National Heritage open day events, Alexandra Park Greenhouse (Hastings) will open its doors to welcome visitors on Sunday, September 9, 11-4pm.

Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group (APGG) will show their plans for the greenhouse restoration as a community horticultural and educational facility, and sell a range of donated plants and artwork. A new collection of carnivorous plants will be on show. Children’s seed planting sessions will be held throughout the day.

Linda Pearson Chair of APGG says the volunteer team have been busy since the group became a charity in March 2018. “Funding applications have been submitted, events held and plant sales each Saturday morning from the greenhouse are well established,” she said. “To date, £13,000.00 has been raised which will be used to install a vital power supply to the greenhouse - the first stage in the preparation for the restoration.

“Donations have been received from The Finnis Scott Foundation (£5,000), the Isabelle Blackman Foundation (£2,000), Chalk Cliff Trust (£2,000), and the Stanley Smith Horticultural Foundation (£1,000). The group are delighted that this funding was awarded and by the community who donated plants which volunteers cared for and sold, raising the additional £3,000 needed for the power supply. The £200,000 required to fully restore the greenhouse as a self financing facility does not seem daunting. Support is growing to save this valuable piece of horticultural history for the town.” Visit: www.greenhousealexpark.com