Hundreds queue to show love for Hastings Pier

Hundreds of people queued outside the gates of Hastings Pier to show their love for the popular attraction.

The demonstration, called If You Love The Pier Then Join The Queue, took place on Saturday morning (January 12) and welcomed a crowd of around 200 people.

It was organised by a group of residents who said they were not happy with Sheikh Abid Gulzar’s decision to close Hastings Pier until March for ‘essential repairs’ following a fire.

Mr Gulzar attended the demonstration, alongside the leader of Hastings Borough Council Peter Chowney and Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd.

Mr Gulzar said: “I was delighted to meet so many passionate people who came out to support Hastings Pier today.

“It was a great opportunity to meet local residents, local councillors including the leader of the council councillor Peter Chowney and finally the local MP the Rt. Hon. Amber Rudd.

“Today’s meeting outside the pier demonstrated support from people who are clearly looking forward to the pier reopening before Easter.”

Answering questions from concerned residents, Mr Gulzar said he would never implement a general admission charge for Hastings Pier.

He added he wanted Hastings and Eastbourne piers to be ‘the pride of our nation’.

Residents taking part in Saturday’s demonstration met at 10.30am before proceeding to Hastings Pier led by a local band.

At 11am, the crowd formed a single-file queue outside the locked gates before the crowd dispersed at approximately 11.30am.

Organisers of Saturday’s queue said it was an opportunity to celebrate all the former pier employees of 2018.

They said they wished to show their love for the pier ‘as an asset for the local community’.

Mr Gulzar added: “I have always considered the opinions of Eastbourne and Hastings residents important and will not be happy until residents are satisfied.

“It is my objective that the end result is to make both piers the pride of our nation.

“I am pleased to note the support received today from the MP and councillors from both the Labour and Conservative parties.

“I love Hastings and Eastbourne very much and only want the best for both towns. My vision for the piers are achievable and this is the result I want which is two of the best piers in the United Kingdom.”

