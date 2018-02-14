Hundreds join the Mardi Gras fun to parade fabulous array of umbrellas

Hastings Fat Tuesday music festival, the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration drew hundreds of people of all ages, keen to enjoy the carnival atmosphere which included the ever popular Umbrella Parade.

An explosion of colour, music and fun for all the family, the Umbrella Parade is a firm Hastings Fat Tuesday favourite, and all that’s needed to take part is a decorated umbrella.

Fat Tuesday's Umbrella Parade. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-181202-074616001

The parade, held on Sunday, February 11, set off from The Stade at 12noon and made it’s way to St Mary in the Castle.

It featured a host of second line brass bands adding a New Orleans flavour, including the Bollywood Brass Band (twice nominated for Songlines World Music Awards) and Mr Wilson’s Second Liners with their New Orleans take on ‘90s club classics, along with the irrepressible Dr Savage.

Leading the parade in their finery was the newly crowned Mardi Gras Monarchy.

Organiser of the event, Bob Tipler says it was a fantastic day. “We were delighted with the turn out for the Parade this year,” he said.

“It included all ages from children to grandparents all dancing along smiling behind the bands!

“The window of fine weather was so fortunate and helped make for a real a carnival spirit Hastings Style!”

