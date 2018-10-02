Hundreds enjoy sound and light spectacular on Hastings Seafront

Hundreds of people gathered on the beach and pier to watch a unique live music and light show taking place in Bottle Alley.

The event, last Friday, was organised by local promoters Garry Fellows and Mike Raxworthy, who came up with the idea.

A DJ was on duty to keep the music flowing, On first were The Swing Street Orchestra with sweet mellow music while The Kavemen smashed it and closed the show and had the people on the beach and pier rocking.

The pier stayed open late offering food and drink and giving people access to toilets.

Garry fellows said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped to make it such a success on the night and special thanks goes to the public for not leaving rubbish on the beach. A good time was had by all.”

