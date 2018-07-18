Hotel chain supports charity by exhibiting artists’ work

Eight local artists have been chosen to have their previously unseen artwork displayed in Premier Inn hotels throughout the South East.

The artists, from Hastings, Bexhill and surrounding areas, who have complex needs, created artwork during sessions in the Project Art Works studio, which will be exhibited on the walls of Premier Inn hotels and on its website for 12 months.

Based in Hastings, the Project Art Works charity provides artists with the support they need to create art on their own terms. It facilitates the creation of art through a range of media including painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, animation and photography. The charity was founded in 1997 by visual artist Kate Adams, whose experience as the mother of a man with complex needs is central to the organisation’s informed approach. In 2012, she was awarded an MBE for services to art and disability.

Kate says Project Art Works mission is to change lives through art by exploring each artist’s potential, revealing and sharing their creative abilities through a wide range of projects, adding: “The process of working with Premier Inn has been hugely impressive. They have taken such care in choosing the final selection of paintings with us and in their valuing of the artists and makers who created them. The chosen artists, makers and their families are delighted that the artworks will be seen by so many people. It is such a positive initiative that is celebratory and supportive of their lives and work.”

As well as building awareness among guests, Premier Inn will run workshops for its team members to learn about the work that Project Art Works does in the community. Beatrice Vears, Head of Brand Marketing at Premier Inn, said: “Premier Inn is very proud to be supporting a charity that has such a positive impact on the lives of many people. Using our hotel walls to celebrate and share Project Art Works’ stories is something we are delighted to do.” www.projectartworks.org