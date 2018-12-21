Hospital staff give up their Christmas meal to donate £1,200 to Hastings homelessness charity

A charity close to the heart of staff at a brain injury hospital received more than £1,000 to support its work for the homeless this Christmas.

Staff from Priory Hospital Heathfield visited the St Leonards-based support charity Seaview Project on Wednesday (December 19) to present a cheque for £1,225.

Jacqueline Revell-Hughes, hospital director at Priory Hospital Heathfield, handed over the cheque at Seaview’s wellbeing centre, on Hatherley Road, St Leonards.

The money was the sum allocated for the hospital staff’s Christmas meal, which they had decided to donate to Seaview instead.

Seaview Project is a charity which gives practical support to people with specific needs. This includes those with mental health problems, learning and physical disabilities and issues relating to substance misuse who are rough sleeping or homeless.

The hospital has a history of supporting homeless people. Staff made up more than 70 bags for women in 2017 as part of the Bags for Homeless Ladies initiative.

Priory Hospital Heathfield supports people with an acquired brain injury, and other neurological conditions. It offers patients long-term support and rehabilitation. It is owned by The Priory Group, which specialises in mental healthcare and runs mental health hospitals in the UK.

Ms Revell-Hughes said: “We hope people who benefit from the Seaview Project will be able to enjoy a happier Christmas and New Year this year because of our donation.”

Martin Lyne, managing director for the South region at Priory Healthcare, said: “It is a really positive thing that Priory Hospital Heathfield has done for the community. I want to thank Jacqueline and her team for supporting this very worthy cause.”

