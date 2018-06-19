Hospital labs in £10m upgrade

Work to install the latest advanced diagnostic equipment to transform the pathology laboratories at the Conquest Hospital has now been completed.

The new equipment is part of a £10 million, seven-year contract with Roche Diagnostics Ltd to provide some of the most advanced pathology equipment available. This is helping to speed up tests, minimise errors, manage increasing demand and reduce costs.

The pathology laboratories at both Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne DGH have been significantly upgraded and refurbished into large open plan spaces with new modern robotic analysers and equipment installed.

The Trust’s two pathology laboratories process, analyse and report on more than eight million samples every year. They work together and share resources to ensure the best possible service to patient across the Trust or under the care of their local GP. The majority of the tests performed are available for doctors to review within one hour of them being received in the laboratory. Microbiology and histology though take days not hours to process and report.

An estimated 70 to 80 per cent of all healthcare diagnoses and decisions are directly influenced by pathology test results. This new equipment will make a significant positive impact on pathology reporting helping to ensure a better service to our patients, said a Conquest spokesperson.

Dr Joel Newman, consultant haematologist and deputy chief of division for diagnostics, anaesthetics and surgery, said: “Our exciting partnership with Roche Diagnostics has enabled us to modernise our pathology service, and the new equipment is making a significant impact on the speed and reliability of the tests we perform and improved the working environment of members of staff in the laboratories.