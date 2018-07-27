Hospice Riding Club to hold Fun Dog Show to raise funds for St Michael’s

Come along to the St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club Fun Dog Show at Three Oaks Village Hall on Sunday August 5 from 10.30am – 3pm.

The show features 13 classes, and Best in Show. It costs £2 per entry to take part and there are, rosettes for 1st – 4th place.

The St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club will also be hosting their wonderful Annual Show on Sunday 9th September (9am – 4pm) at the revised location, Pettley Wood Equestrian Centre, Marley Lane, Battle.

It promises a fun-filled day of horse and pony classes.

In 2017, the St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club raised an incredible total of £9,000 at their events.

Hannah Hildreth, from the Hospice, said: “We are very grateful for the continued support and hard work of the Riding Club.

For more information call Plum from the St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club on 07939 893662.