Hospice appeals for superheros to sign up for new challenge in August

St Michael’s Hospice is appealing for superhero’s to take part in its brand new summer challenge event to be held at Alexandra Park, Hastings on Sunday, August 12,

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Don’t miss out on the chance to sign up for St Michael’s Hospice’s brand new summer challenge event, Kapow! Superhero Challenge

“Get your fitness gear ready (and maybe a superhero mask) and take on the 5k fun run, tackling a course of giant inflatable obstacles as you travel around the park.

Climb to incredible heights, crawl and commando roll, up, over and around the obstacles including the Twisty Tunnels, The Alternator and Dip ’n’ Duck.

“All fitness levels are welcome, you can also walk the route if you wish.

“Join Lou-P Fitness before the event and get pumped up for the challenge ahead, with a fun warm up, and hear some of your favourite theme tunes as you make your way through the exhilarating course.

“This event is the perfect way to get a group of friends and family together, have a laugh and even celebrate a special occasion while supporting your local hospice. So grab your ticket today, to guarantee completing the course with your friends in the same time wave!”

Tickets cost £25 per adult, £15 per child.

The minimum height restriction for this event is 1.2 metres tall and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Tickets can be purchased via the hospice Facebook event page, or visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com/kapowsuperhero

