Hop over to Bluebell Ridge for egg-citing Easter Fun Day!

Cat lovers are invited to hop on over to the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Chown’s Hill, Hastings for an Easter Fun Day on Saturday, March 31, 11-2pm.

The free event is guarantees a day of family fun and visitors will have the opportunity to meet the beautiful cats at the centre, who are hoping to find their furrever homes.

Speaking on behalf of Bluebell Ridge, Nikki Hawes say rain or shine, the centre will have some egg-citing activities. “There will be an Easter raffle, competitions, face painting and homemade refreshments,” she said. “There will also be an Easter game around the cattery, where children can receive a goody bag prize at the end.”

Funds raised from the day will go towards the caring for the animals cared for at Bluebell Ridge, which is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and self-funded. The Branch must raise over £150,000 each year to stay open, and rely on the generosity of supporters to continue their vital work. Visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk