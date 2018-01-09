Homeless veteran who survived cancer is travelling the coast for children with terminal illnesses

A homeless veteran and cancer survivor is travelling the coastline with his six dogs to raise money for poorly children.

Shamus Westwood is currently making his way across East Sussex with his loyal companions to fundraise for holidays for children with terminal cancer. He has so far gone from Hastings to Bexhill and aims to be in Eastbourne in the next few days.

Photo by Justin Lycett

The 42-year-old said, “I’m worn out! I walked a fair few miles, about 15 miles on Sunday, through Hastings country park. There was a lot of mud. The dogs loved it.

“I was cold all day. I slept under a boat down in Hastings the other night. I cover the dogs with dog blankets to keep them warm.”

He explained how he became homeless after getting into debt while undergoing chemotherapy, “I came in remission seven months ago then I was made homeless.”

Rather than part with his beloved dogs, Shamus says he wants to take on this challenge with Ghandi, Bear, Storm, Pagan, Fergus, and Crystal because, ‘It’s better than just being a statistic’.

He said he was moved seeing children remain positive while being treated in hospital, “I wasn’t enjoying myself when I was in hospital but I quite often saw the kids and was impressed in how much braver than me they were, they were happy and taking it in their stride.”

Shamus will be sticking as close to the coastline as possible but, due to his bike and trailer (for sleeping in and putting the dogs in when they’re tired), that will not always be possible.

He added, “The trip should be around at least 5,000 miles with every penny I raise used to fund raise money for kids with terminal cancer to pay for a once in a lifetime trip.”

Shamus’ friend Megan Skinner said, “He is a veteran from Afghanistan, with all the trauma that entails, he left the army and became homeless.

“He wants to provide holidays for children suffering with cancer, to try and give wonderful memories to children who are going through what can be a vicious treatment.

“He’s sleeping out most nights, he needs shelter. He’s a great house guest.

“He will take food for his dogs and a black coffee with four sugars if anyone wants to help.”

Shamus, who has already made almost £2,000 though he only just started his journey in Kent, is aiming to make it to Eastbourne for Friday (January 12).

To follow the cause, search #gumparoundtheuk and to donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gumparound