Homeless support group gets office base thanks to Hastings council

Hastings Borough Council is working in partnership with and Surviving Streets UK so Churchwood House can be used as offices and a base for the group’s foodbank.

Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “I am delighted we’ve been able to come to an agreement with Surviving the Streets UK to use this building for the next year.

“The help they offer to homeless people and households in our more deprived communities is invaluable. It’s shocking that in the fifth richest country in the world more and more people are having to rely on food banks and charities to survive, and that the welfare system fails to ensure that everyone has enough food for their family.

“Without these efforts and donations from volunteers, many families would find it impossible to cope. They provide a vital service.”

James Robinson, co-founder of Surviving Streets UK, said: “After receiving great support from Hastings Borough Council, Surviving the Streets UK are very proud we now have offices to help support our mission to help as many homeless and vulnerable people with even more much needed support across Hastings, St Leonards and around East Sussex. From us all, thank you so much, the support from you really does mean a lot to us all.”

Surviving Streets UK helps homeless and less fortunate people with hot food, warm clothes and other support. Run by volunteers, they also help support children’s centres, foodbanks and outreach teams around East Sussex. You can visit the website https://survivingthestreets.uk/ to find out more.

