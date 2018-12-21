Homeless people in Hastings enjoy Christmas meal thanks to Hope Kitchen project

People enjoyed sitting down to a festive dinner when the Hope Kitchen project held a special Christmas event at Wellington Square Baptist Church hall.

Katie Harrison, secretary of the Hope Trust, said: “This was a real highlight in the calendar at Hope Kitchen. “Guests from across the town, many of whom are homeless or marginalised, celebrated Christmas with a two course roast turkey meal, Christmas carols. Including a live band, and a short message on the real meaning of Christmas by Rev Chris Sears.

Hope Christmas 1 SUS-181220-120612001

SEE ALSO: Man who drove on the A21 nearly five times over drink drive limit had a young child with him.

“The food and music for the event were provided by the Darvell Community, at Robertsbridge, who are regular supporters of Hope Kitchen.

“Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon also gave their support to the event, meeting with the guests and joining in with the celebrations.”

Cllr James Bacon said of his time at Hope Kitchen:“Thank you to all of the volunteers at Hope Kitchen for all the amazing work that you do on a weekly basis, as well as the Darvell Community for providing such a delicious meal and festive evening for the Christmas Party.

“A great time was had by all and the carols and Christmas crackers certainly put everyone in the Christmas spirit.”

Hope Kitchen is run by volunteers and supported by several of the Churches in Hastings and St Leonards.

Event co-ordinator Katie Harrison from Hope Kitchen added: “It’s great to see everyone working together to support the most vulnerable in our town, we are so grateful in particular to Darvell Community for their generosity and help during the year and especially at Christmas.

“It is wonderful too to have the support from our Mayor and Deputy Mayor and all our wonderful volunteers. It means so much to our guests.”

Hope Kitchen closed for Christmas from December 22 as Surviving Christmas opened up at the nearby Salvation Army hall in St Andrew’s Square.

Hope Kitchen will re-open again on the 3rd January and will continue to run on Thursday and Saturday nights.

If you are interested in joining the volunteer team or supporting the work of Hope Kitchen (Charity Reg. 1131550) in any other way, please contact George Hornsby on 07931 587349 or visit the website www.hopekitchenhastings.org.uk for further details.

Hope Kitchen is a soup kitchen in Hastings town centre. Its aim is to provide a warm, dry and safe place to have something to eat and drink but also to offer advice and support in a welcoming and friendly environment. Some of the guests are homeless and many are poorly housed or sofa-surfing.

See also: Hastings woman sentenced for dangerous driving in the Old Town.

See also: Hastings author publishes new book on the supernatural.