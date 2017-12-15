Home hosts a special afternoon tea party to celebrate ‘good’ CQC rating

Residents and staff at a care home in St Leonards enjoyed an afternoon tea party to celebrate its recent ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Grosvenor House Care Home opened its doors on Wednesday, December 6 to welcome family members, staff and guests of honour to its party, including the mayor of Hastings Councillor Judy Rogers and the deputy mayor Councillor Nigel Sinden.

Residents and guests were treated to a melodeon and Irish harp performance along with a puppet show, finger buffet, wine and a cake made specially with ‘good’ frosting.

Grosvenor House is owned and managed by national care charity Greensleeves Care and provides residential care and retirement living to older people in East Sussex.

Amanda Newport, home manager at Grosvenor House, said: “We are delighted with the recognition we received from the Care Quality Commission by receiving a ‘good’ rating. I am so proud of all my staff who worked so hard over the past year to achieve this rating. We will continue to provide excellent care to our residents.”

The CQC report, published in October following an unannounced inspection in September, highlighted the improvements that had been made at the home following the previous visit in 2016.

It rated the home ‘good’ in four categories – safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and care – but ‘requires improvement’ when assessing if the service is well-led.

The report stated: “It was clear staff and the registered manager had spent time with people, getting to know them, gaining an understanding of their personal history and building rapport with them.

“People were provided with a choice of healthy food and drink ensuring their nutritional needs were met as well as catering for individual choice and preferences.

“Staff had a clear understanding of the vision and philosophy of the home and they spoke positively about their work and the management.

“The registered manager undertook regular quality assurance reviews to monitor the standard of the service and drive improvement.”

One resident told inspectors: “I am very pleased to call this my home, I am comfortable, I have friends and the staff are lovely.”

Visit www.cqc.org.uk to view the full report.