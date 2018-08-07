Hole in one for Hastings Winkle Club at charity putting competition

Hastings Winkle Club held its Annual Charity Putting Competition at Hastings Adventure Golf as part of Old Town Week.

An enthusiastic gang of Winkle Club members, friends, family and supporters gathered at the seafront course.

The high standard of play even made for an exciting ‘Play-Off’ in the Adult section.

After a tense finish, Melissa Howe and Lily Springall were The victorious Juniors and Half-Marathon Man, Eric Hardwick won both the Adults and the Dave Morley memorial trophies.

Winkle Club Vice Chairman, Richard Stevens said: “We are very grateful to John Scollay and Stuart Homewood for organising the competition and for the generosity of the Adventure Golf management. The evening raised around £500 for Winkle Club local good causes.”