Historic lifeboat Priscilla Macbean hoists sails after getting new mast

After three years of welcoming visitors to the Old Town, historic lifeboat the Priscilla MacBean now has a new mast.

Dee Day White, from the MacBean and Bishop Trust, said: “The existing mast is no longer strong enough to have the sails, hand-made for her by John ‘Tush’ Hamilton, fitted.

“A new mast has been hand-made, to precise specifications by local boat-builder, on Hastings beach, Steve Barrow. Steve has always been very helpful, sympathetic and very fair to us as a Trust.”

The lifeboat was spotted rotting a field at Hailsham a few years ago by Dee Day and he and John Hamilton saved her from a future of being used as a chicken coop, restoring her to her former glory.

She is now on display at a dry dock near the entrance to the Old Town at the bottom of Old London Road.

A street party was held last year to mark the boat’s anniversary.

The patron of the Trust, Mayor Judy Rogers, is pictured here learning the ropes and rigging with John Hamilton, after the new mast was fitted into her tabernacle.

The Trust would welcome donations toward the cost of the new mast.

Please contact Dee Day or Bev White on 07812 077008 or Tush and Pat Hamilton on 07546 461302.

Alternatively payment can be made to the MacBean and Bishop Trust account at Santander Bank. Acct No 49444310. Sort code 09-01-28. If you would like to know more about these two old ladies of the sea, contact Dee Day or Tush on the above numbers.

