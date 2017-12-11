Highways Agency warning over difficult driving conditions tonight and tomorrow

Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on their journeys this evening and into tomorrow morning, after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice.

Temperatures are likely to fall rapidly below freezing later this evening (Monday 11 December) across much of the country.

The alert is in place from 4pm today until 11am on Tuesday morning and Highways England says it will be working around the clock this evening and into the early hours to treat its motorways and major A-roads and keep them free from disruption.

Highways England’s National Winter and Severe Weather Team Leader, Paul Furlong, said: “We will be working around the clock to keep our roads open and free from disruption.

“Drivers are encouraged to drive to the conditions and reduce their speed as appropriate and should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel as well as any essentials such as medication.”

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website (www.highways.gov.uk/traffic-information), local and national radio travel bulletins, Twitter, electronic road signs and mobile platforms, such as Android and iPhone apps.