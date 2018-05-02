High kicking youngsters from New Horizons work hard to gain award

Seven pupils from New Horizons School in St Leonards have successfully completed their first kickboxing grading under the watchful eye of Hastings Kickboxing Academy chief instructor Carl Denne.

This is the second group of pupils from the school to take their grading after completing a nine-week intensive after-school club in preparation for the exam.

New Horizons School, rated outstanding by Ofsted inspectors, is a school for children with emotional, mental health and social difficulties which gives the pupils every opportunity to strive and better themselves, both emotionally and physically, through a well-structured curriculum in which physical education and outdoor activity plays a big part.

The pupils have been working extremely hard with PE teachers during after-school enrichment clubs and through visits to HKA in readiness for their hour-long grading assessment with Carl and coach Jenny.

Pupils were required to demonstrate a variety of techniques and skills, as well as complete a number of physical fitness exercises designed to test their fitness levels.

They showed discipline and control under pressure, and performed extremely well. All seven passed the grading and were awarded a certificate and red sash from Carl and Jenny, during the school’s end of term celebration assembly.

The successful pupils were Ryan Marsden, Robert Wallis, Mason Miles, Ellis Harvey, Ben Hayes, Tiegan Smith and Harry Long.

Staff at New Horizons would like to congratulate the pupils on their achievements, and thank Carl and Jenny for their continued support .

Carl said: “Watching these children train their hardest, push themselves to their limits and focus on the task in hand, not just for the hour’s grading, but for a nine-week programme, is extremely positive and we’re very happy to be a part of the syllabus with New Horizons.

“Martial arts is about discipline and respect, concentration and controlled skills. More schools should do this as part of their working week.”

More details on Hastings Kickboxing Academy, or to book your free trial class, at www.hastingskickboxing.co.uk or contact Carl Denne on 07949 221946.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)