Herstmonceux couple’s fundraiser in aid of St Leonards and Medway hospitals which saved twins

The grateful parents of twins who were born 13 weeks premature are organising a charity golf day in aid of two hospitals they said saved their children’s lives.

Stuart and Rebecca Mathieson praised the Conquest Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) in St Leonards and Medway Hospital’s Oliver Fisher Neonatal Unit (NICU) for looking after baby Elise and Theodore.

Stuart said: “My wife and I had our twins at 27 weeks plus one day’s gestation, a whole 13 weeks earlier than we would have liked.

“Born at the Conquest after an unexpected amniotic fluid leak, the babies were in a pretty bad way, as they only weighed 830g and 820g, less than a bag of sugar. WIthout the help of the staff at the Conquest, who expertly stabilised the babies, we fear the worst would have happened.

“I am sure that had we not had this facility to help us at this difficult time, our story would be a very different one. We were transferred out of St Leonards the following day, up to Medway NICU which happened to be the nearest hospital with life-saving equipment required for the amount of care our two babies needed.

“Six weeks of uncertainty followed as our little guys battled for their lives.

“We were met with lots of complications and stress every day, until finally, seven long weeks later, we were able to transfer them both back to the SCBU in St Leonards. A further six weeks of close monitoring and individual care followed, while the babies learned to breathe without support and to establish feeding. They were allowed home on what was exactly their due date, July 14, 2017.

“We hold the medical teams in both of these hospitals in the absolute highest regards and owe them everything. My drive to raise funds for both of these groups of fantastic people is given a boost every time one of my little guys gives me a smile or when I hear their infectious laughing.”

The couple, from Herstmonceux, are holding the charity golf day at at Wellshurst golf club in Hellingly on July 27.

Tickets are £50 per person for golfers and £20 per person for partners and non-players who wish to join in the buffet and evening event.

Stuart said: “We plan a shotgun start at 1pm, with tea, coffee and bacon rolls being served for golfers from around 11.30am. The evening event will start at around 5pm with the buffet, desserts, a silent auction and a raffle.

“This is going to be a fun event with some great prizes and while we will make a modest amount of money for the charities from the ticket sales, we really hope to do well with donations on the day, the raffle and the auction in the evening.”

Any businesses that would like to donate prizes for the charity auction and any golfers who would like to take part in the fundraiser should email Stuart at stumathieson@yahoo.com.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Oliver Fisher Trust should go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stuart-mathieson7.

To donate to Stuart’s fundraising page, with all proceeds going to the Conquest SCBU, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stuart-mathieson.