Heroes brave the downpour to take part in Y Front Run

Torrential rain on Sunday morning did not prevent a good number of heroes donning their pants to take part in the annual Y-Front Run in Alexandra Park.

The event is an opportunity for local men to raise awareness of male cancer as well as supporting three good causes - Cancer Research UK, Prostate Cancer UK and our local St Michael’s Hospice.

Y Front Run 2018 in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180924-072101001

Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon, also braved the weather to join in and support the runners.

Despite the atrocious weather, there were plenty of smiles as runners completed the run, which this year included an inflatable assault course.

The event also featured a Healthy Living Fair with local companies offering help and advice on staying fit and healthy both physically and mentally.

The Y-Fronts Run was first founded by Jo Brazier in 2013, as the first male focused campaign event in Hastings.

Enthusiasm for the event led to the formation of the Junior Y Front Run, which had its inaugural event at Silverdale Primary Academy, in St Leonards.

So far the Run has raised more than £18,000 for charity.

Jo said: “We are dedicated to providing opportunities for all men, young or old, to live a better life when facing cancer or the risk of cancer. “We strive to help those in need.”

Pictures by Frank Copper.