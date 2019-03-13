Here’s why the police helicopter was above St Leonards

The police helicopter was seen flying over St Leonards
The police helicopter was called to St Leonards on Tuesday night as officers searched for a high risk missing person, police confirmed.

The helicopter was spotted above the Battle Road area of the town at approximately 8.30pm.

Officers were also seen in roads surrounding the area.

A police spokesman confirmed officers and the helicopter were searching for a high risk missing person.

The spokesman said the person has since returned home safe and well.

