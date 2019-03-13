Here’s why the police helicopter was above St Leonards

The police helicopter was called to St Leonards on Tuesday night as officers searched for a high risk missing person, police confirmed.

The helicopter was spotted above the Battle Road area of the town at approximately 8.30pm.

Officers were also seen in roads surrounding the area.

A police spokesman confirmed officers and the helicopter were searching for a high risk missing person.

The spokesman said the person has since returned home safe and well.

See more:

Hastings and Rother shops ‘sold knives to under 18s’

Here’s why film crews are in Hastings and St Leonards

North Bexhill Access Road opens to motorists