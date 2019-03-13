Here’s why the police helicopter was above St Leonards

The police helicopter was called to St Leonards on Tuesday night as officers searched for a high risk missing person, police confirmed.
The helicopter was spotted above the Battle Road area of the town at approximately 8.30pm.
Officers were also seen in roads surrounding the area.
A police spokesman confirmed officers and the helicopter were searching for a high risk missing person.
The spokesman said the person has since returned home safe and well.
