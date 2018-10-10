Here’s why film crews are in Hastings

Film crews are in town filming more scenes for an upcoming movie.

The production team arrived on Monday evening (October 8) as part of filming for Summerland, the Observer understands.

Summerland, written and directed by award-winning playwright Jessica Swale, stars a number of well-known actresses including Gemma Arterton.

She shot to fame following her award-winning Bond girl role as Strawberry Fields in Daniel Craig’s second James Bond film, Quantum of Solace.

Dame Penelope Wilton features alongside Ms Arterton and is best known for her part in Downton Abbey along with a host of blockbusters, The BFG, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Calendar Girls.

Summerland is a period drama set in the Second World War.

In the movie, a woman opens her heart to an evacuee after initially resolving to be rid of him.

The film crews were spotted in the Marina car park on St Leonards seafront near Azur yesterday (Tuesday, October 9).

They were also seen at the old convent in Magdalen Road, St Leonards.