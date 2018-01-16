Help local charities and take part in friendly quiz

Teams of up to six people are invited to take part in a friendly charity quiz organised to be held at the Little Common Community Centre on Friday, March 2, 6.30pm for 7pm start.

Profits will be shared between the Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance and the Rotary Club of Senlac’s Charitable Trust which helps out local good causes.

Anyone who is up for a friendly challenge is welcome to attend. Entry costs £7.50 per person which includes a ploughmans but those attending need to take along their own drink and glasses.

Tickets are available by calling (01424) 214050 or (01424) 401402. Spaces are expected to fill up quickly so book asap.

To find out more about Rotary contact the Senlac Rotary Secretary, Mike Styles, on (01424) 843955 or visit at: www.senlacrotary.org.uk