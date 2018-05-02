Help cheerleading team reign supreme at USA competition

A local cheerleading group is appealing for sponsorship to enable them to compete in Atlanta, USA in February next year.

Dynasty Reign Allstars is a competative cheerleading team based in Hastings. Its athletes travel all over the country to compete at some of the biggest competitions in the UK. T

he team have gained many Regional and National titles including most recently achieving the title of ICC British Open National Champions in March 2018. They have also been awarded the Hastings Youth Award for the past three years for the athletes commitment and determination. T

hey would like to progress the team by taking some of its athletes to compete in Atlanta. The competition is Cheersport, a National level competition held in February 2019.

Eastbourne resident Kali Filsell, mum of one of the youngsters in the team, April, 10, says many people think cheerleading means pom-poms but that’s not true.

“No pom-poms are involved,” she said. “Just tumbling as in back flips, front flips and lots of stunts. The wonderful coaches have given one of their teams a fantastic opportunity to travel to Atlanta. The cost is £1,500 per athlete.

“The girls, parents and coaches are doing all they can to fundraise to contribute towards costs.

“We are doing all sorts of things like cake sales, quiz nights and bag packing. We raised money by having a cake sale at the Conquest hospital and have a quiz night planned.

“We are looking for local businesses that may be interested in sponsoring the team to help these girls fulfil their dream.”

For further information, to donate otr sponsor the team, visit: www.gofundme.com/help-dra-take-on-usa

