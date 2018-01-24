Help brothers’ USA dream come true

Two brother’s from Hastings have been selected to play at State Wars, the world largest roller hockey tournament held in St Louis, Missouri, USA and are appealing for help to make their dream come true.

Kyle and Hamish Mowat will represent the UK teams at the tournament in July. The brothers play puck and ball inline hockey for Eastbourne Edge. Kyle, 14, is captain of the under 14’s team and Hamish, 10, assistant in the under 12’s. Hamish also played for regionals and nationals last season. The youngsters train with inline hockey club the Hastings CrazyDogs at The Y Centre, St Pauls Road and Eastbourne Edge.

Hamish Mowat in action SUS-180124-141902001

Proud mum Sibi says her boys worked extremely hard to get selected for the State Wars Tournament. “They were delighted to be picked,” she said. “They have a very busy and demanding schedule. They train three times a week, have games over three age groups, but are very driven and committed. As their Mum I am so proud of the dedication they have shown and what they have achieved.”

State Wars is a self-funded event but a great opportunity. Sibi said: “In between their hockey, training and schooling, the family have been fundraising. The next fundraiser is a family skate session at the Y centre on Sunday (January 28) 12noon-3pm. Cost is £4 each - 50 percent will go to the boys - it would be great if the local community would support them.”

Kyle said: “I can’t believe we both got selected! It’s going to be awesome to represent the UK and even better to share this with Hamish.” Hamish added:‘ It’s so exciting, I can’t wait to play hockey in the USA.” Visit: gofundme.com/kyle- and-hamishs-journey-to-usa