Help Active Hastings bag a grant

Hastings Borough Council’s Active Hastings team is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees various grants of up to £4,000, raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community projects.

Active Hastings Street Bites programme, summer 2017. SUS-180117-131037001

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. Active Hastings is one of the groups on the shortlist.

Councillor Andy Batsford, lead member for leisure says it’s a great opportunity for the community. “The funding will support Active Hastings and Play Hastings to deliver their Street Bite project,” he said. “It provides physical activities and healthy meals to young people living in the most deprived areas of Hastings and St Leonards during school holidays – a time when many families are struggling to feed their families and physical activity levels amongst young people drop off dramatically.”

Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout January and February. Customers cast their vote using a token given to at the check-out in store each time they shop. Alec Brown, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that benefits communities. Anyone can nominate a project. Apply online at: www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.