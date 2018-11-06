Why this Hastings nursing home has two reasons to celebrate

A nursing home in Hastings has plenty of reason to celebrate after receiving recognition for its contribution to the industry, and praise from health inspectors.

The Laurels Nursing Home, on Old London Road, was rated ‘good’ in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in a report published in September.

More good news followed, as the home’s matron/manager Christine Turner was named as a finalist in the Care Home Manager category of the Great British Care Awards for her contribution to the industry.

Christine has been at The Laurels since 2007 and is thrilled with the commendations received from the inspection authority and the award body.

She said: “My aim is to continue to put the needs of the residents before all else. The Laurels is as close to their own home as our care team can possibly make it and we have recently created a couples’ luxury suite and a tranquil sensory garden – it is a wonderful place to live.”

Christine was invited to attend a glittering black tie ‘Strictly Come Caring’ award ceremony at the Amex Stadium, Brighton, on Saturday, November 3.

The Laurels was inspected by the CQC on August 9 and 10, and was found to be ‘good’ in all areas – care, safety, leadership, responsiveness and effectiveness.

The report states: “People felt safe. There were policies and systems in place to safeguard people, assess risks and manage them, and to manage people’s medicines safely. There were enough suitably recruited and trained staff to meet people’s needs.”

It continued: “The management team were committed to ensuring there was a culture which promoted treating people with kindness, respect and compassion.”

The full report can be found at www.cqc.org.uk.

