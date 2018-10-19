Three friends raise thousands for mental health charity

Three friends who jumped from a plane in aid of a mental health charity have raised more than £3,500.

Ashlei Burgess, Jessica Tallis and Dean Mitchell – who all work for haulage company, John Jempson & Son Ltd – leapt from 12,000 feet as part of their fundraising efforts for MIND.

They totted up their final tallies during Mental Health Awareness Week and found they had raised an incredible £3,652.89. The team were also recognised by Just Giving for being one of the most successful fundraising pages of September 2018.

Jess said: “For me the skydive was an experience I’m glad I completed but I’m not in a rush to do it again! Hurtling towards the ground at 160mph isn’t my idea of fun but if you were to ask Ashlei or Dean, they loved the experience. We have been so blown away by the tremendous amount of support we have received. It’s amazing to have raised such a large amount of money for a worthy charity like MIND.

“We plan to continue raising awareness for a charity close to all our hearts.

“And remember all – it’s okay to not be okay.”

The team also held cake sales and sweepstakes to raise extra funds. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/searchingforcloud9.

