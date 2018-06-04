Tea party for hospital volunteers as thanks for great fundraising efforts

Volunteers who work in the shops at the Conquest Hospital were treated to a cream tea party at the Azur Marina Pavilion as a thank you for their dedication.

Bill Hamilton, chairman of the Friends of Conquest, hosted the party for Friends who volunteer at the Conquest Hospital store and flower shop.

The hospital store is open seven days a week selling a variety of snacks, toiletries, magazines, cards and gifts for visitors and patients at the Conquest Hospital.

All the profit the shop makes goes towards buying extra equipment for the Conquest Hospital.

In the last year the Friends have donated more than £200,000 in new equipment, as well as running the MRI Scanner Appeal.

This extra equipment includes Disability Dental Equipment for £16,800, a £22,000 Ultrasound machine, a bladder scanner for £6,081, pulmonary equipment totalling £23,000 and a Cardiology Ultra Sound for £99,000.

Without the volunteers this would be much reduced and so their generosity, in the time they dedicate for free, is hugely appreciated.

If you are interested in being a Friend or a Friends volunteer, do get touch or go to the Friends Garden Party in Markwick Gardens on Saturday, July 7 from 12pm.

The event is a fun, family day of stalls and entertainment open to the public.

You can also get more information about the Friends, how to donate, the MRI Scanner Appeal and membership at www.conquestlof.org.uk.