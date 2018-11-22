Successful Dubai and Abu Dhabi recruitment events for Sussex’s ambulance service

Successful recruitment events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are due to boost the number of clinical advisors working at Sussex’s ambulance service.

The event, organised by Health Sector Jobs, was targeted at clinicians wanting to work in the UK.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust’s decision to attend the event followed significant work to recruit nurses and fill clinical vacancies in both 999 and 111 centres.

Ahead of the event, SECAmb received significant interest and shortlisted dozens of candidates for interview, including British nurses wanting to return to the UK, as well as nurses from a range of other countries. A total of 48 offers of employment were made following interviews.

The increase in clinicians is hoped to improve the safety of all patients waiting for an ambulance response, especially lower priority category three and four patients.

Bethan Haskins, SECAmb’s executive director of nursing and quality, said: “I’m really pleased that this innovative approach to recruit the staff we need has identified so many potential members of clinical staff.

“The numbers we have made offers of employment to far exceeded our expectations and I am hopeful many of these nurses will join SECAmb in the New Year.

“I am confident that appointments arising from this event will help address some of the improvements SECAmb as a trust, and the CQC in their most recent report, identified as necessary.

“We will continue to work hard to attract clinicians already working here in the UK and I would encourage nurses interested in a new challenge with the ambulance service to look out for our vacancies on NHS Jobs.”