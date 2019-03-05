St Leonards GP surgery rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors

A St Leonards GP surgery has been told it must improve after being rated ‘inadequate’ in a recent inspection.

Warrior Square Surgery, which operates out of Marlborough House in Warrior Square, was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on December 10 and 19, 2018.

In a report published on February 25, the surgery was deemed to be inadequate in three of the five assessed categories – effectiveness, safety and leadership. It was rated ‘good’ for care, but told it ‘requires improvement’ for responsiveness.

Dr David Warden, chairman of the Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “NHS Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group are working closely with all the GPs and staff at Warrior Square Surgery to support them in taking the necessary action to address the points raised by the CQC inspection. The practice have already taken steps including employing a locum practice manager to lead improvements and are reviewing processes to help them return to their expected high standard of care.”

The report stated: “The practice did not have clear systems and processes to keep patients safe. There were gaps in systems to assess, monitor and manage risks to patient safety.

“Staff did not have the information they needed to deliver safe care and treatment. The practice was unable to show that staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to carry out their roles. Leaders could not show that they had the capacity and skills to deliver high quality, sustainable care.

“The practice did not learn and make improvements when things went wrong.”

Staff were praised for dealing with patients ‘with kindness and respect and involving them in decisions about their care’.

See https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-5281741688 for the full report.

