Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Hastings area as rated by you

The Hastings Observer can today reveal a list of the Hastings area’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.
The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within the district.
Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.
The survey is sent out twice a year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.
Data for some practices was not available.
Carisbrooke Surgery - Falaise Road, Hastings - 94.1% would reccomend
Guestling Surgery - Chapel Lane, Guestling, Hastings - 92.4% would recommend
Westfield Surgery - Main Road, Hastings - 91.9% would recommend
Harold Road Surgery - Harold Road, Hastings - 88.7% would recommend
Harold Road Surgery (Pett Village Hall) - Pett Road, Hastings - 88.7% would recommend
Harold Road Surgery (Fairlight Village Hall) - Broadway, Fairlight, Hastings - 88.7% would recommend
Hastings Old Town Surgery - High Street, Hastings - 88% would recommend
Dr Rajesh Pandey - Priory Road, Hastings - 87.2% would recommend
Beaconsfield Road Surgery - Beaconsfield Road, Hastings - 82.8% would recommend
High Glades Medical Practice - High Glades Medical Centre, Upper Church Road, Hastings - 79.9% would recommend
Sedlescombe House - Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards On Sea - 75.5% would recommend
Churchwood Medical Practice - Tilebarn Road, St Leonards On Sea - 75.4% would recommend
Warrior Square Surgery, Warrior Square, St Leonards On Sea - 73.1% would recommend
Hasting Medical Practice & Walk In Centre - Station Approach, Hastings - 72.6% would recommend
The Station Practice - Station Approach, Hastings - 70.9% would recommend
South Saxon House Surgery - Whatlington Way, St Leonards On Sea - 68.4% would recommend
Silver Springs Medical Practice - Beaufort Road, St Leonards On Sea - 64% would recommend
