Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Hastings area as rated by you

The Hastings Observer can today reveal a list of the Hastings area’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within the district.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

The survey is sent out twice a year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Horsham district, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

Carisbrooke Surgery - Falaise Road, Hastings - 94.1% would reccomend

Guestling Surgery - Chapel Lane, Guestling, Hastings - 92.4% would recommend

Westfield Surgery - Main Road, Hastings - 91.9% would recommend

Harold Road Surgery - Harold Road, Hastings - 88.7% would recommend

Harold Road Surgery (Pett Village Hall) - Pett Road, Hastings - 88.7% would recommend

Harold Road Surgery (Fairlight Village Hall) - Broadway, Fairlight, Hastings - 88.7% would recommend

Hastings Old Town Surgery - High Street, Hastings - 88% would recommend

Dr Rajesh Pandey - Priory Road, Hastings - 87.2% would recommend

Beaconsfield Road Surgery - Beaconsfield Road, Hastings - 82.8% would recommend

High Glades Medical Practice - High Glades Medical Centre, Upper Church Road, Hastings - 79.9% would recommend

Sedlescombe House - Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards On Sea - 75.5% would recommend

Churchwood Medical Practice - Tilebarn Road, St Leonards On Sea - 75.4% would recommend

Warrior Square Surgery, Warrior Square, St Leonards On Sea - 73.1% would recommend

Hasting Medical Practice & Walk In Centre - Station Approach, Hastings - 72.6% would recommend

The Station Practice - Station Approach, Hastings - 70.9% would recommend

South Saxon House Surgery - Whatlington Way, St Leonards On Sea - 68.4% would recommend

Silver Springs Medical Practice - Beaufort Road, St Leonards On Sea - 64% would recommend

Trending stories:

Parking charges for Conquest Hospital staff to rise

‘Mould in my St Leonards flat is making my son ill’