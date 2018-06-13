Raise a cuppa for the NHS with a Big7Tea party

Put on the kettle, crack open the cakes and raise a cuppa to celebrate 70 years of the NHS this July while showing your support for local mental health services.

Heads On, the charity for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health and learning disability services across Sussex, is inviting everyone to take part in the Big7Tea in early July by getting friends, family or colleagues together for a cuppa.

The Big7Tea is part of national celebrations to celebrate the NHS’s 70th birthday on Thursday, July 5, and raise much-needed funds for NHS charities.

The idea is simple – get everyone you know together to have a cuppa, eat some cakes, share your NHS stories and raise some money for Heads On.

How you organise your Big 7 Tea is up to you – you could hold a gathering at home for friends and family and ask for a donation in return for a refreshing brew, or perhaps organise a tea party in your local community.

You could even commandeer the staff kitchen for a tea and cake sale.

Any event, no matter how big or small, is a great chance to celebrate our fantastic NHS.

Rachael Duke, head of charity at Heads On, said: “The NHS is something that we all come into contact with at some point in our lives, and this is an opportunity to show our appreciation for the amazing work that happens every single day.

"And what better way to celebrate one of the country’s most beloved institutions than with that other great British icon – a cup of tea.

“We really hope that people across Sussex will put the kettle on and raise their cups to the NHS to help us celebrate this important milestone.

"Every penny raised will go towards supporting local people facing mental health problems when they need us most.”

The Heads On fundraising pack includes everything you need to get started, including posters, cake labels, balloons, collecting boxes and, of course, the all-important birthday bunting.

Email: headsoncharity@sussexpartnership.nhs.uk or call 07469 351 456 to request your pack.