Planting trees to raise awareness

Fruit trees will be planted at the Combe Valley Countryside Park next week, as part of efforts to raise awareness of cancer and ways to reduce the risk of developing it.

The event is being organised by the Hastings and Rother Cancer Awareness Project and Groundwork South. Activities start at 10.30am on Thursday, June 14 at the Discovery Centre.

Growing and eating more fruit and vegetables as part of a healthy diet is an important part of raising awareness about cancer prevention. Obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer after smoking. Figures from Public Health England show only 53 per cent of the Hastings population eats the recommended five-a-day portions of fruit and veg.

According to figures from Cancer Research UK, up to four out of every 10 cancers can be prevented by healthy lifestyle changes including healthier eating.

The Hastings and Rother Community Cancer Awareness Project is commissioned by NHS Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group as part of East Sussex Better Together, and delivered by Unique Improvements.

David Holloway, Cancer Awareness Project lead, said: “This is a really good creative approach to improving health outcomes by raising awareness of cancer and highlighting the role a healthy diet plays in preventing cancer.”

Simon South, project manager with Groundwork, said: “It is great to work with the Cancer Awareness project. At Groundwork, one of our objectives is very much to bring the local community together, enjoying the beautiful Countryside Park, supporting people to become more active in a fun and interesting way and to build a better understanding of eating healthily and experiencing the joy of seeing plants grow.”

All local residents are welcome to attend the event.