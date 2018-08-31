Petition to stop the move of Hastings walk-in health centre

Hastings MP Amber Rudd has launched a petition to save the Station Plaza walk-in health centre from being moved out of the town centre, writes Jessica Reid.

The move comes after proposals were announced for both Hastings and Eastbourne’s walk-in facilities to be in co-location with the Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne DGH respectively.

Plans include a new urgent treatment centre (UTC) at each hospital, combining A&E departments, out-of-hours GP visits, urgent care walk-ins and also the opportunity to book appointments.

Amber Rudd has since started a petition in attempt to stop the Hastings centre from moving to Conquest, mainly due to accessibility concerns.

The MP said: “Our Walk-In Centre at Station Plaza is an excellent resource for our town. The plans to move the service from the town centre to the Conquest Hospital will make it harder to access for those who need its services the most. I am holding a public meeting in Hastings with Amanda Philpott, the Chief Officer

for the NHS Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group, so that our town can have its voice heard.”

So far the petition has received over 200 signatures.

A spokesman for Hastings and Rother CCG said: “We will be pleased to join the public debate on the future of the Walk-in Centre at The Station Plaza in Hastings.

“Please be assured that no decisions have been made around the future of the Walk-in Centre and should any changes be proposed there would be a formal consultation to ensure everyone’s voice can be heard. Services at Hastings Walk-in Centre will remain available as normal for the foreseeable future.”

Visit www.amberrudd.co.uk/save-our-walk-centre-0 to sign the petition.