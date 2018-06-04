No let up for hayfever sufferers in Sussex

Hayfever sufferers in Sussex face another week of discomfort as pollen levels across the county are set to remain very high.

The weekend was reported as particularly bad, with comments on social media such as ‘It’s been as bad as I can remember’.

The Met Office five-day forecast is that there will be no let up at all this week.

Plus there will be a gentle breeze to keep the pollen on the move.

According to the Met office, around 20% of the people in the UK are affected by hayfever.

Common symptoms include sneezing, runny or blocked nose, itchy eyes, mouth and throat while less common hayfever symptoms can include headaches and hives.

The pollen season can vary according to how wet, dry or cold the winter and early spring has been.

It roughly separates into three main periods:

Tree pollen - late March to mid-May.

Grass pollen - mid-May to July.

Weed pollen - end of June to September.