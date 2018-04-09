MRI scanner appeal inches towards target

Lloyds Bank customers raised hundreds of pounds for the Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal in March.

Lauren Hesmer, representing the Wellington Place branch, gave a cheque for £900 to the appeal, which was gratefully received by Steve Page, deputy superintendent radiographer.

Lloyds Bank’s support enables the appeal to move an important step closer to achieving its target of £1 million and the objective of funding the purchase of a much-needed, state-of-the-art MRI scanner for the Conquest Hospital and surrounding community.

Steve was also very pleased to say that the appeal has now passed £950,000 – inching ever closer towards its goal.

All donations to the appeal are retained in a dedicated account for the sole purpose of funding the new scanner, which will be purchased in mid-2018 for installation in a custom-built MRI suite in Conquest Hospital later in the year. The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has agreed to fund the building of the MRI suite.

The fundraising campaign is led by the Friends of the Conquest. With the target now in sight, the Friends would welcome a few more donations. Cheques should be made out to the Conquest Scanner appeal and sent to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, TN38 1JA or made online via www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate.