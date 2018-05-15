Leap of faith in aid of MRI appeal

A paraglider has raised more than £1,000 for the Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal by climbing – and then gliding down – Mount Snowdon.

Adam Dunn and his colleagues Ellis Holland and Hassan Zaidi trekked the 3,500 feet to the top of the Welsh mountain, carrying all their equipment, in just over three hours.

The trio then paraglided from the top of Mount Snowdon, reaching the ground after ten minutes and enjoying some pretty spectacular views on the way.

Adam has raised an incredible £1,027 for the appeal. He plans to paraglide from Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis as his next challenges, before tackling Kilimanjaro.

Ben says he’s always wanted to give a something back to the community in which he lives and was delighted to be able to raise so much for the Conquest Hospital to help it replace its old MRI scanner.

Dr Lesley Apthorp, consultant radiologist, accepted Adam’s donation on behalf of the Conquest Hospital, thanking Adam very much for his kindness and bravery – but hoping he will never have need of the MRI scanner he has helped fund.

Dr Apthorp went on to say Adam is an inspiration and sets a great example.

Adam’s donation moves the appeal an important step closer to achieving its target of £1 million and the objective of funding the purchase of a much-needed, state-of-the-art MRI scanner for the Conquest Hospital and local community.

The appeal is now within £15,000 of achieving its goal.

If you’d like to help it hit the £1m a donation would be welcomed. Cheques should be made out to the Conquest Scanner appeal and sent to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, TN38 1JA or made online via www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate.